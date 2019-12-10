The red pin indicates an approximate area where a plane has crashed on Gabriola Island Tuesday evening. Google Maps photo

BREAKING: Emergency crews responding to plane crash on Gabriola Island

The Island is located about five kilometres east of Vancouver Island

  • Dec. 10, 2019 7:15 p.m.
  • News

There are reports that a plane has crashed on Gabriola Island Tuesday evening shortly after 6 p.m.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the incident happened near Ricardo Road, near the northeastern corner of the Island.

Multiple emergency vehicles are on their way to the Island, which is located about five kilometres east of Nanaimo on Vancouver Island.

A Black Press reporter is en route to the scene. This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

