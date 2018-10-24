BREAKING: Family confirms Ben Kilmer found dead

Authorities say his remains were found by a hiker, and foul play has been ruled out

Ben Kilmer’s family has confirmed on their Facebook page “Find Ben Kilmer” that his body was found on Oct. 17 in a remote area of Duncan.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that our beloved Ben Kilmer was found on October 17, 2018, in a remote area of Duncan, British Columbia,” the statement reads. “Ben is not coming home to us as we had hoped. His death is a shock to all who knew him, and a devastating outcome to a vast and difficult search.”

The 41-year-old father of two was first reported missing on May 16, and his disappearance spurred an Island-wide search.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP also confirmed the news in a release Wednesday morning, stating the remains of Kilmer were found by a hiker, well outside of the original search area.

Authorities have ruled out foul play and say no more details are being released at this time.

A screenshot of the statement put forward by Ben Kilmer’s family (Facebook/Find Ben Kilmer)

His work van was originally found alongside Lake Cowichan Road with its driver-side door open and the engine running, with some blood found in the vehicle.

Dozens of search parties, including members of the Cowichan, Ladysmith, Juan de Fuca, Nanaimo, Salt Spring island and Saanich Peninsula SAR groups combed the area for a week but Kilmer was never found.

Kilmer’s wife, Tonya Kilmer, also released a statement. She said the North Cowichan/ Duncan RCMP came to her door at 9 p.m. on Oct 17, and that she had been hopeful to see them after there had been possible sightings of Kilmer in downtown Victoria. They instead told her that Kilmer’s body had been found at 2 p.m. that day by a someone traveling through a remote area of the Cowichan Valley, near the Chemainus River.

“Now the hardest part comes, with the need for the strongest resilience I will certainly ever know; more waiting, more patience,” Tonya Kilmer wrote. “But 50 years for forever with you is worth the wait. I will be with you again and your children will grow up knowing their daddy as the strong, fierce, tenacious, loving family man that you are.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Federal MP will to try to hold Island riding in coming MLA byelection

Just Posted

BREAKING: Family confirms Ben Kilmer found dead

Authorities say his remains were found by a hiker, and foul play has been ruled out

Six badminton gold for Alberni’s Margaret Hudson

Athletes earn accolades at 55+ Games

Island breweries win big at BC Beer Awards

Port Alberni’s Twin City Brewing wins Best in Show, Sooke breweries put town on the map

ARTS AROUND: Help transform the Rollin Art Centre into a winter wonderland

Joanne Thomson is our current artist, showcasing her series of mason jars

New sawmill is only ‘phase one’ for San Group

Deal is first of several plans for Alberni company

Port Alberni gets into the Halloween spirit at dog show

54th annual event drew dogs of all breeds—and their humans

Kamloops man wins big after checking lotto ticket three months later

Darcy Hickey bought the $1-million ticket back in July, and it had been sitting in an envelope

Rate hike could ‘compound’ slowdown of B.C real housing market: realtor

Rate increase will likely mean buyers take a more cautious approach

Federal MP will to try to hold Island riding in coming MLA byelection

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson will seek provincial NDP nomination in coming byelection

Ben Kilmer GoFundMe started for childrens’ education fund

Read the statement from family of missing Vancouver Island man Ben Kilmer

Canada seizes $1.4M in illicit pharmaceuticals as part of international sting

Majority of products seized were sexual enhancements drugs

Walkoff Memories: ‘93 Jays reunite for 25th anniversary of World Series win

Blue Jays scored 8-6 win and a second straight World Series title

Electricity restored in slide-threatened northeastern B.C. community of Old Fort

The regional district is maintaining the evacuation order issued almost three weeks ago

Fundraiser started by B.C. man to create Mr. Dressup documentary

Keith Hoffart, from Kelowna, remembers the children’s TV show fondly and started a Kickstarter

Most Read