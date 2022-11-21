Prince Rupert RCMP remain on scene after dark following a Nov. 21, 8:30 a.m. shooting at Ocean Centre Mall. Police have confirmed a 52-year old female died on site, and the suspected male shooter died in hospital. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert RCMP remain on scene after dark following a Nov. 21, 8:30 a.m. shooting at Ocean Centre Mall. Police have confirmed a 52-year old female died on site, and the suspected male shooter died in hospital. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

BREAKING: Male suspect in Prince Rupert shooting dies in hospital

The male suspect died of injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

A male suspect has died in hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly shooting a woman in the Ocean Centre Mall in Prince Rupert on Nov. 21.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, police were called to the business centre mall which houses a daycare, high school, health clinic facilities, and government and business offices, to respond to reports of gunshots.

A 52-year-old woman died at the scene.

“As stated earlier the 44-year-old man was taken to hospital after a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was considered to be in critical condition. He has now succumbed to his injuries,” said Const. Brody Hemrich, RCMP media relations officer for the Prince Rupert detachment.

“As the investigation is ongoing and out of respect for the family, his name will not be released at this time,” the officer said.

“The Prince Rupert RCMP is here to stand by and serve the community during this tough time. As the investigation is still ongoing and we are still asking those who may have seen anything, have dash camera footage or security footage to come forward.”

The business centre mall was closed for the day with police still present after dark.

READ MORE: BREAKING: UPDATED – Male suspect in critical condition, female victim dies in Prince Rupert shooting

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Watyaqit Tiny Home Village awaits first tiny homes

Just Posted

Carpentry students from North Island College and Nuu-chah-nulth Employment Training Program (NETP) work on pieces of the tiny homes that will be erected at Watyaqit on Fourth Avenue later this month. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Watyaqit Tiny Home Village awaits first tiny homes

Firefighters assess flames and heavy smoke behind a building in the 3400-block of Third Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (FACEBOOK SCREENSHOT, PAFD VIDEO)
Fire crews knock down structure fire on Port Alberni’s Third Avenue

Aria, left, and Ava Krueger ‘shop’ for ingredients to make hearty lentil soup at the make your own soup stand at the Nourish Fair on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Shopping sacks and all the ingredients for the soup were donated, and there were samples for people to try. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley’s Nourish Fair focuses on healthy eating

Transit workers in Port Alberni filled up this bus with community donations for their first annual “Stuff the Bus” event in 2021. Workers will be holding another Stuff the Bus event this year on Saturday, Nov. 26. Look for the bus in the Walmart parking lot on Johnston Road. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Stuff the bus again in Port Alberni