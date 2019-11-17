UPDATE: Northbound lanes open 20 minutes at a time on Malahat after small rockslide

Traffic backed up from Goldstream, clean-up crews on site

Emergency crews are responding to a small rockslide on the northbound side of the Malahat between Goldstream Provincial Park and Ice Cream Mountain. (Twitter/Joel Rushworth)

Traffic is slowly starting to flow along northbound lanes of the Malahat after a small rockslide between Goldstream Provincial Park and Ice Cream Mountain.

Northbound lanes will be open for 20 minutes, then closed for 20 minutes to allow for loader and dump trucks to clear the lane, according to DriveBC.

Clearing of rocks and debris is in progress on #BCHwy1. Northbound traffic being directed through with closures up to 20 mins to allow for crew and equipment to work. #BCStorm #malahat #VancouverIsland #VanIsle pic.twitter.com/JUQTM7CCJt — Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) November 17, 2019

West Shore RCMP confirms there are no injuries.

Traffic is backed up to Leigh Rd. Drivers can divert around Finlayson Arm Rd to continue heading north.

Northbound lane on malahat hwy completely closed to traffic. Rock slide currently being cleared. (Between Langford Pkwy and my Finlayson arm Rd) southbound traffic slowed but flowing pic.twitter.com/YNWLgBxlQW — David Lacey (@renomate) November 17, 2019

