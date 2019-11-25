Breaking – Port McNeill schools locked down by RCMP

UPDATE – School District 85 has issued a release about the Port McNeill schools being locked down, which you can read below:

“At approximately 3:50 p.m. RCMP called to permit a controlled release of students into the care of their parent(s), onto buses and/or ferries. Staff and students followed all procedures correctly and are to be commended for their actions. All students and staff were safe and followed procedures as expected.”

A previous warning letter was emailed to parents from North Island Secondary School in Port McNeill stating “at 3:15 today, the Port McNeill RCMP phoned the school instructing us to go into lockdown. We are awaiting news from the police. Transportation services have been put on hold to get students home once students are released.”

The RCMP stated to the media they were on the hunt for a man who has fled on foot from custody after they responded to a car crash. The RCMP said a gun was located inside the vehicle.

The police have said to lock your doors and call 911 if you see anything suspicious. Below is a description of the incident from the Port McNeill RCMP:

“This afternoon at approx. 3:00 pm while investigating a motor vehicle incident a firearm was recovered. While the suspect has been identified he fled from the Port McNeill Hospital prior to Police arrival and may still be in our community. The Port McNeill RCMP, out of an abundance of caution, are asking that all residents be mindful of your personal security, ensure your vehicles and residences are secure and report any suspicious activity to 911. The suspect is described as an East Indian male, 5’11”, 170lbs, last seen wearing black pants and a blue/black plaid jacket (may have been discarded). Schools are in the process of a controlled released of students to parents. Again, please don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1 if you observe any suspicous activity.”

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter