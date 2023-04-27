RCMP officers are posted outside the CIBC on Young Road in Chilliwack following reports of a hostage situation. (Photo/Paul Henderson)

UPDATE: Armed man taken into police custody after attempted bank robbery in Chilliwack

The area around the CIBC bank at Salish Plaza was closed off for more than two hours by police

Police say one man is in custody following an attempted bank robbery in downtown Chilliwack Thursday.

Multiple RCMP officers were called to the scene after reports came in of a man armed with a weapon at Salish Plaza in around 12:15 p.m. on April 27.

The suspect had been inside the CIBC branch at the 9400 block of Young Road before being taken into custody more than an hour later.

tw

“All available police resources including front line members, the Integrated Emergency Response Team, RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services proceeded to the area. Police worked diligently to contain the situation and resolve the situation peacefully,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

At approximately 1:35 p.m., a 64-year-old man was arrested without incident. No one was physically injured. Chilliwack RCMP Victim Services have been engaged to support those affected.

Streets all around the area had been blocked and RCMP officers were keeping bystanders away. One hostage was released just before 1 p.m.

“Chilliwack RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their cooperation and patience during this incident.”

Anyone with any information about this robbery is asked to contact Const. Paul Gill of the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-702-4202 or 604-792-4611.

Breaking NewschilliwackRCMP

 

RCMP officers are posted outside the CIBC on Young Road in Chilliwack following reports of a hostage situation. (Photo/Paul Henderson)

RCMP officers are posted outside the CIBC on Young Road in Chilliwack following reports of a hostage situation. (Photo/Paul Henderson)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police investigating 5th Prince George homicide of the year, all linked to drug trade
Next story
From beyond the galaxy: Okanagan’s CHIME telescope picks up more distant signals

Just Posted

A fire in the bottom floor of a two-storey home on First Avenue in Port Alberni got into the roof and caused heavy damage, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)
House fire in central Island sends two to hospital

Annabelle Price and Bryn Walter Parker perform a barani ballout in Level 3 trampoline synchro competition at the provincial championships March 31-April 2 in Surrey, B.C. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
PAGA athletes reach new heights at B.C. gymnastics championships

RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3600 block of Roger Street on Tuesday, April 25. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Stabbing in Port Alberni leaves one dead, one in custody

(Photo by Cyrene Jackson)
Roots rocker Ryan McMahon returns to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni