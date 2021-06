Police say there is no risk to other community members as investigation continues

Oceanside RCMP say they are currently investigating a pair of “suspicious” deaths in Parksville.

Sgt. Stephen Rose said Tuesday afternoon (June 29) that forensic investigators are currently on-scene in the 700 block of Soriel Road.

Rose indicated there is no risk to other community members and that more information will be made available shortly.

— Will be updated

ParksvilleRCMP