Emergency personnel received a call around 1:16 p.m. for a report of a canoe accident on the river. Photo by Susie Quinn

BREAKING: River rescue underway near Port Alberni

Port Alberni emergency crews are on scene at the Sproat River where an individual is stranded on a pile of rocks in the rapids Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency personnel received a call around 1:16 p.m. for a report of a canoe accident on the river, which is located about 10 kilometers west of Port Alberni on Highway 4.

The Port Alberni Fire Department, RCMP, the BC Ambulance Service and Alberni Valley Rescue Squad swift water rescue team are working to rescue the person.

Witness Steve Penny from Mainroad Contracting was inspecting under the bridge and had just gotten out of his truck when he heard a woman screaming for her husband.

The couple’s canoe broke in half further upstream and they got caught in the current, Penny added.

RCMP Cpl. Patrick Jenkins said the couple was canoeing down the Sproat River and had just approached the fish ladder when it turned sideways and overturned.

“Both were thrown into the water. The woman managed to swim to the safety of the rocks. The male was carried over the fish ladder and the canoe broke in half. He was able to walk to shore,” he explained.

The situation is developing and The Alberni Valley News has a reporter at the scene.

More to come.

