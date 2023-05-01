(Westerly file photo)

Bridge repairs to bring nightly closures to Tofino-Ucluelet highway

Closures will allow for repairs to be done to Highway 4’s Lost Shoe #2 Bridge

Nightly closures are temporarily returning to Highway 4 this month.

Mainroad Mid Island Contracting is warning commuters heading in and out of the Tofino-Ucluelet region that the highway link will be closed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. May 11-13.

The closures will allow for repairs to be done to Lost Shoe #2 Bridge with all work being done overnight to avoid daytime traffic disruptions.

“Drivers are reminded to obey signs and traffic control personnel and watch for roadside workers. Please show respect for all roadside crews – Slow Down,” read an April 21 announcement from Mainroad. “Our 24-hour communications and dispatch office will pass on all your observations and concerns to our crews when contacted. As always, a reminder to visit www.drivebc.ca.”

The company can be reached at communications@mainroad.ca or (604) 575-7020.

READ MORE: Province promises Tofino-Ucluelet highway will open to two-way traffic in early 2023

READ MORE: Ucluelet and Tofino mayors call for “calmness” and “empathy” as highway closure cuts communities off from supplies

DrivingTofino,travelucluelet

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Island man accused of abducting his daughter set to represent himself in trial

Just Posted

The proposed townhouses on Fourth Avenue. (SCREENSHOT)
Victoria developer unveils first phase of Woodwards Village concept

Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Emanuelson Charbonneau fires a shot fast two Chilliwack players during Game 2 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference finals on Saturday, April 29. Charbonneau had the game-winning goal on Saturday night. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs take 2-0 series lead against Chilliwack Chiefs

April is International Guitar Month. How much do you know about guitars and guitarists? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about guitars and guitarists?

North Island College student Genevieve Clayton hopes to bridge from practical nursing to a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in a few years. (Photo courtesy North Island College)
NIC’s Pathways Program elevating health care careers of health care professionals