The bridge on Gertrude Street over Roger Creek is in need of some improvements. ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

Bridge work planned for major ‘pinch point’ in Port Alberni

Gertrude Street bridge at intersection with Roger Street, Stamp Avenue needs work

A bridge rehabilitation project at one of Port Alberni’s busiest intersections will turn traffic into “a bit of a headache” this winter, says the city’s manager of engineering.

Repairs will take place on the Gertrude Street bridge over Roger Creek in December, Wilf Taekema told city council during a meeting on Monday, Oct. 28. This is not the same bridge over Kitsuksis Creek that the city spent almost half a million dollars widening a few years ago—the bridge is located at the Gertrude Street, Stamp Avenue and Roger Street intersection.

READ MORE: Costs for Gertrude Street bridge escalate

The Gertrude Street bridge over Roger Creek, built in 1958, has a concrete deck over steel girders, supported on timber pile piers. A sliding plate expansion joint over the north pier needs to be replaced, as it is allowing water through it onto the steel and wood components below.

“This was identified over the last couple of years and we’ve been watching some deterioration below this particular joint,” said Taekema. “There’s some water that’s been getting through.”

The city received six bids on the project, ranging from $83,870 to $380,000. Council agreed on Monday to award the tender to the lowest bidder, Mainroad Mid-Island Contracting. This is not the same contractor that took on the Kitsuksis Creek bridge a few years ago.

Several councillors were concerned about the low cost, because of such a large variance in bids, but Taekema said Mainroad’s bid was closest to the engineering estimate. The city included $200,000 in this year’s budget for the project, but part of this will go towards missing riprap underneath this bridge—a project that will be undertaken next summer.

READ MORE: List of projects for Port Alberni council includes Gertrude Street bridge

“[Mainroad is] very familiar with the type of work here,” said Taekema. “Very familiar with providing traffic control, which will be a big deal, particularly in that location.”

The bridge allows four lanes of traffic, but this will go down to two lanes as the work is completed. Jan. 31, 2020 is the deadline for completion, so Taekema expects work to begin in late December.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Supply shortage of flu vaccine in Alberni Valley should be brief: Island Health

Just Posted

Supply shortage of flu vaccine in Alberni Valley should be brief: Island Health

Health authority, pharmacies will launch flu shot campaigns in the next week

Bridge work planned for major ‘pinch point’ in Port Alberni

Gertrude Street bridge at intersection with Roger Street, Stamp Avenue needs work

Czech family advocates new way of voting during road trip to Canada, Washington State

Family of four had an unexpected stay in Port Alberni

PHOTOS: Kids enjoy pre-Halloween fun in the Alberni Valley

Youngsters camein costume for these warm ups to Halloween

Port Alberni dog owners looking for more off leash options

Dog park ‘not suitable’ for some dogs

VIDEO: Dog found suffering in woods finds fur-ever home in Greater Victoria

‘She’s really happy and healthy,’ the Hope’s new owner says

Don’t throw out Halloween candy wrappers, take them to London Drugs

London Drugs will recycle candy wrappers as part of Other Flexible Plastic Packaging program

Former Sidney mayor clarifies ‘karma’ cliche use in tweet at Elizabeth May

Steve Price says phrase was not meant as a personal slur

Mummified cat found in heritage Victoria home

The owners of the Wentworth Villa Architectural Heritage Museum made an interesting discovery

UPDATE: Transportation minister defends new steps in B.C. ride-hailing application

Changes were made to provide additional information

Most Canadians against Trump’s plan to send prescription drugs to U.S.: poll

79 per cent of Canadians said the country should focus on their own drug supply

Nanaimo family with four young daughters loses all their possessions in house fire

Cousin starts Gofundme for family who lived on Burma Road

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Man dies following RCMP Taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating

Most Read