FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, wearing a face covering to curb the spread of coronavirus Britain’s Prince William meets pharmacist Joyce Duah as he and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge visit St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, to mark the launch of the nationwide “Hold Still” community photography project. Prince William tested positive for the coronavirus, apparently around the same time as his father Prince Charles earlier this year, BBC reported. The report cited unidentified palace sources and The Sun newspaper, which said William kept his telephone and video engagements without revealing his diagnosis because he didn’t want to worry anyone. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)

Britain’s Prince William had coronavirus in April: report

Kensington Palace declined to comment Sunday but did not deny the report

Britain’s Prince William tested positive for the coronavirus in April, around the same time as his father Prince Charles, BBC reported.

The report cited unidentified palace sources and The Sun newspaper, which said William kept his telephone and video engagements without revealing his diagnosis because he didn’t want to worry anyone.

Kensington Palace declined to comment Sunday but did not deny the report.

The newspaper said William was treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall.

Prince Charles had mild COVID-19 symptoms in March. In his first public engagement after recovering, Charles revealed he lost his sense of taste and smell while he was sick.

William made a public appearance in mid-October with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who was making her first public engagement outside of a royal residence since early March. They met with scientists at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down in southern England.

The Associated Press

