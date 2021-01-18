(NEWS FILE PHOTO)

BUDGET 2021: City of Port Alberni looks at tax increase of 3.95 percent

City of Port Alberni held its first budget meeting of the year

The City of Port Alberni is proposing a 3.95 percent tax increase for 2021.

Port Alberni city council held its first budget meeting of the year on Monday, Jan. 18 for an overview of the 2021-2025 five-year draft financial plan.

The draft budget projects a 3.95 percent estimated property tax increase to the average assessed value single family residence.

Last year’s budget originally proposed a more than 10 percent tax increase for 2021, but this had to be changed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had to make some adjustments,” explained director of finance Andrew McGifford on Monday.

Council still has a few months to go over the draft financial plan and make changes. There will also be a chance for public input.

Another committee of the whole meeting is scheduled for Feb. 16, where city staff will answer questions from council. A public engagement “town hall” meeting will take place on the evening of March 1. This will have to be a virtual meeting due to COVID-19.

The public is welcome to send comments and questions about the budget to city council by emailing council@portalberni.ca at any time.

The budget must be adopted by May 14. The full, detailed draft budget will be released at the Jan. 25 regular council meeting.


budgetPort Alberni

Most Read