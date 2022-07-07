A queen of the species bombus kirbiellus, Credit: Hanna Jackson.

A queen of the species bombus kirbiellus, Credit: Hanna Jackson.

Bumble bees are being harmed by temperature changes due to climate change: B.C. study

New study found bumble bee species are impacted by temperature changes due to climate change

A new study found temperature fluctuations due to climate change could be harming bumble bees.

Biology Letters researchers found temperature changes have negatively impacted most species of bumble bees over the past 120 years, noting that temperature changes have a more negative impact than other factors like precipitation or floral resources.

“Bumble bees are important pollinators for wild plants and for the crops humans rely on for food. That’s why we need to develop conservation strategies that account for the future impacts of climate change on bee populations,” said Hanna Jackson, study lead in the M’Gonigle Lab in biological sciences at Simon Fraser University.

Researchers analyzed a data-set containing records on 46 bumble bee species across North America between the years of 1900 – 2020. Two occupancy models were used to estimate the effects of climate change and land use, measuring where species are found, a news release said. They found that six bumble bee species decreased through time, 22 increased and the remaining 18 were stable.

Researchers emphasized nine species of bumble bee exhibited declines that link to changing temperatures within their ranges. The team did not find patterns in the other factors that were studied, such as precipitation. Only one species declined based on floral resources.

Researchers also found that temperature and precipitation both increased on average between 1900 and 2020. Temperature changes had primarily negative impacts on bumble bees with 37 of the 46 species exhibiting greater population declines or less positive increases in occupancy under observed temperature changes compared to if temperatures remained constant.

Both floral resources and precipitation had mixed results. Approximately half of the bumble bee species were negatively impacted by changes in precipitation or floral resources while the other half were positively impacted.

“Because bumble bee species likely vary in their future responses to land-use and climate change, conservation action should prioritize individual species, taking into account their unique climate and habitat preferences,” said Jackson.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BeesClimate change

Previous story
COVID hospitalizations jump by nearly 100 as B.C. experts warn of third Omicron wave
Next story
UPDATED: Eight current and former Nelson police officers under investigation for alleged racism

Just Posted

Ashley Callingbull, from Enoch Cree Nation recently from Port Alberni, was one of 13 finalists for the SI Swimsuit 2023 rookie of the year. She is the first Canadian and first Indigenous woman to be chosen for the swimsuit edition. (PHOTO COURTESY ASHLEY CALLINGBULL)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Ashley Callingbull leads by example

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Jim Proteau has game of the day at men’s club

A mother cat and her four kittens were found abandoned outside of the Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA branch overnight on July 5. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Anonymous person dumps kittens at Port Alberni SPCA, then steals cans left for donation

XL the Band will headline Day 2 of the Five Acre Co. summer concert series. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Five Acre Co. in Port Alberni presents new summer concert series