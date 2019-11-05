(Photo by Noeline Mostert)

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

The RCMP in Burns Lake say they have received a report of a needle found in a piece of Halloween candy.

The Mounties say in a news release the needle was discovered after a child asked a parent to check the candy.

ALSO READ: The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Police say the young trick-or-treater had been to several neighbourhoods so police have not been able to isolate where the candy might have come from.

This is the only report of potentially harmful candy that the Burns Lake RCMP have received this Halloween.

The Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it and ensure they’re not eating treats in unopened wrappers.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment
Next story
Vancouver teacher reprimanded after threatening to sue student

Just Posted

École Alberni wins annual elementary school wrestling tourney

Nearly 200 participants compete in four-hour whirlwind event at ADSS

Nuu-chah-nulth Nations urge government to fulfill Supreme Court decision on fishing rights

Nov. 3 marked the 10-year anniversary of Supreme Court decision

Port Alberni language pole becomes ‘spiritual journey’

Funding shortfall could prove to be saving grace for project

Flag flies to remember in Port Alberni

Remembrance Day flag raising took place in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Oct. 28

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs shut out Kings for the win

Goaltender Luke Pearson earns his second shutout of the season

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

A tale of heroic efforts: B.C. island residents searched tirelessly for abandoned dog Hope

Search parties on Penelakut Island extend a week before finally finding embattled dog

B.C. study finds low-income young women less likely to use reliable birth control

About 30 to 40 per cent of pregnancies in Canada are unintended

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Vancouver teacher reprimanded after threatening to sue student

The complaint targeted an assessment method Luciani was using

Anonymous donor buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to Nanaimo charity

Cedar Sparks delivered the cookies to Loaves and Fishes on Monday night

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

Cowichan woman escapes after scary car plays ‘cat-and-mouse’, blocks

On an isolated part of Cowichan Lake Road, two women are almost trapped following a bizarre incident

Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Canada has one of the highest rates of PTSD worldwide at 9.2 per cent.

Most Read