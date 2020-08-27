(Black Press Media file photo)

Bus service between Port Alberni, East Vancouver Island considered

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and City of Port Alberni to discuss service

The City of Port Alberni and Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) are discussing the possibility of establishing a bus route to East Vancouver Island.

The topic first came to Port Alberni city council back in May, and council proposed bringing this motion to an ACRD board meeting in order to collaborate on bus service.

“This is an issue that has been brought to the city multiple times,” explained Mayor Sharie Minions during an ACRD board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 26. “There’s starting to be more and more of a growing demand for this. We thought that, rather than the city talk about it on our own, it would be a great opportunity for us to pass it on to the regional district and see if there’s an interest in talking about it.

“I think that it’s worth discussing as the Island generally changes and adapts going forward.”

READ MORE: Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District stakes step back over proposed bus service to Sproat Lake

The ACRD board agreed on Wednesday to bring the topic to the board’s strategic planning session in September for further consideration.

Board chair John Jack suggested that this could also be an opportunity to discuss connection to the West Coast of Vancouver Island, as well.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictBC Transit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Just Posted

Bus service between Port Alberni, East Vancouver Island considered

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and City of Port Alberni to discuss service

LOOK BACK: The historic Beaufort Hotel in Port Alberni

Taking a peek at Alberni Valley history with historian Glen Mofford

School District 70 announces school restart plans

Students in School District 70 will only have two options for learning come September

ALBERNI GOLF: Giovetti and Clark take Mac Five Challenge

Next week will be an open week with the best gross and best net up for grabs

ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre announces summer closure

Gallery will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 8

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing from Nanaimo RCMP in pickup and on foot

Staff sergeant says suspect made Olympic efforts to try to get away from law enforcement

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Not all parents may be told of COVID cases linked to their children’s school, health officials say

Focus will be on speaking to those ‘considered likely or potentially exposed to COVID-19’

School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility

B.C. will receive $242.36 million as part of the newly created Safe Return to Class fund

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Raptors coach says Toronto, Boston players have discussed boycott, other ideas

The Raptors have been at the forefront of the NBA’s social justice initiatives

Body of missing hiker recovered near Gold River

Laurence Philippsen had set out on a solo backpacking trip in early July

Most Read