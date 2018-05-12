Bust a move to bust broom in Port Alberni

Broombusters are hoping to avoid a scenario such as this 2017 New Zealand roadside with a broombusting event on Saturday, May 12. SUBMITTED PHOTO

First event of the season scheduled for Saturday, May 12

It’s broom season on Vancouver Island, and Broombusters is determined to get ahead of the invasive species in Port Alberni.

A broombusting event is planned for Saturday, May 12 from 9:30–11:30 a.m. on the Redford Extension.

“Our goal for this year is to clear all the broom on Port Alberni Highway, from the visitors’ centre to (West Coast General Hospital),” said Joanne Sales, director of Broombusters Invasive Plant Society.

Volunteers are encouraged to join the broombusting party.The group will park at the Alberni Valley Visitors’ Centre, located at the entrance to town, at the bottom of the hill just past Coombs Country Candy.

Broombusters provides loppers and saws. Volunteers are asked to wear gloves, a sun hat and sturdy shoes, and to bring water.

Broombusters is trying to get a group organized in Port Alberni again, Sales said. Alberni Deep Space Port traditionally holds a broombusting event every year, and Young Professionals of the Alberni Valley (YPAV) has also participated in broombusting events in the past, she added.

For more information, check the website www.broombusters.org.

editor@albernivalleynews.com