The West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

Bystanders intervene after car stolen, owner dragged from Island gas station

Owner treated in hospital after being dragged about 30 metres

Bystanders intervened after a car was stolen and crashed into two other vehicles in View Royal.

The Oct. 2 incident started at the Shell gas station at 498 Island Hwy. The owner of a 2002 Mazda Protege was nearby when someone attempted to drive off in his vehicle. The owner grabbed the suspect, getting dragged around 30 metres. He suffered physical injuries and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

The West Shore RCMP received multiple calls about the theft.

According to a statement from police, the Mazda was then driven away from the gas station, crashed into a parked camper van and swerved into oncoming traffic before crashing into a second vehicle, a Volkswagen Golf.

The driver of that vehicle followed the Mazda and called West Shore RCMP.

Police received several calls from witnesses before the suspect came to a stop on Price Road in View Royal. Witnesses surrounded the man and prevented him from leaving the scene until police arrived.

Glenn George, 56, was charged with several offences relating to the incident, including theft of a vehicle and assault with a weapon. George made his first court appearance on Oct. 3 and is due back in court on Oct. 13. He remains in police custody.

“West Shore RCMP is still investigating this incident. We want to thank the members of the public who alerted the police and prevented (the suspect) from leaving the scene. Their brave actions no doubt prevented further harm from being caused. It is important to reflect on how dangerous car thefts can be, in this case, the owner of the vehicle sustained injuries while trying to prevent his vehicle from being stolen. If you find yourself in a similar situation, please find your way to safe place and call police for help,” West Shore RCMP Insp. Stephen Rose said in a statement.

