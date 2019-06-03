Calgary man dies saving girl, 10, at B.C. lake

Jon Palmiere lost his life saving a 10-year-old girl

A community is in mourning after a man visiting from Alberta gave his life to save a young girl at a Kootenay area lake on Friday.

Jon Palmiere – “a terrific, terrific guy” – saved a child at at Lake Windermere on Friday, May 31.

Eyewitnesses said Palmiere had gone after a floaty, but the girl’s dad, Kiel Jordan, reached out to Black Press Media to clarify what happened.

“He wasn’t going after the floaty. He was saving my little 10-year-old daughter, Payton,” he said.

Palmiere and his girlfriend – Jordan’s older step-daughter – were visiting from Calgary for the weekend and enjoying a day at Windermere Beach with Jordan’s younger girls and another family when Payton ran into trouble.

“My daughter got a little too far out on the water on her floaty and was trying to make it back and she started calling for help, needing some help, and then her head started bobbing underneath the water. And so Palmiere, without hesitation, ran into the lake and tried to help her get back. He wasn’t a strong swimmer at all, but he just went for it,” Jordan said.

“His head started going under trying to keep her up and then he slipped under the water and his last go was to grab her feet, somehow threw her up out of the water towards the beach, which got her within arm’s reach of other people that helped bring my daughter back onto the beach, and then he went under the water.”

Others rushed to save Palmiere, brought him back to shore on a paddle board, gave him chest compressions and called for help. But it was too late, and Palmiere passed away in the hospital.

“He’s just the most kind and caring person in the world and anybody that came into contact with him absolutely loved him. You couldn’t make a nicer human, it was just who he was,” Jordan said.

Payton was returned safely to shore and is in counselling to help process what she witnessed.

“Physically she’s fine. He kept her above. She bobbed a few times before he got there, but he kept her above,” Jordan said.

Palmiere’s last act of kindness was well within the generous young-man’s character, Jordan said.

“My step-daughter has a brand-new baby, and he just steps up and mans up and helps out even though the child isn’t his. He’s just that human, he’s always the guy that’s going to help you.”

School field trip

A class from J.A. Laird was at the beach for a field trip to the beach at the time. Class supervisors became aware there was a serious event occurring and shuttled the students back to the school.

Rocky Mountain School District superintendent Paul Carriere said staff are “concerned about the impacts on our students.”

School officials sent home communication for parents, including guidelines on how to speak to students about these types of situations. They also sent home information to Windermere families as class had just been dismissed and it is possible some students may have been at the beach around the time of the incident.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Amazon vies for a larger share of viewers with ‘channels’ service akin to cable in Canada

Just Posted

Alberni Valley firefighters fundraise for Wounded Warriors Canada

Firefighters in the Alberni Valley passed the hat among members last month… Continue reading

Organization for Alberni’s Canada Day parade well underway

Plans are coming together for a Canada Day Parade on Third Avenue… Continue reading

Port Alberni Salmon Fest gives back with donation to hatchery

Port Alberni’s Salmon Festival Society is continuing to help salmon enhancement projects… Continue reading

North Island College grads prepare for wildfire season

12 students engage in wildfire training at Port Alberni campus

Port Alberni city council votes to keep the trees at Harbour Quay

RFP issued for the rest of the Harbourview lands

VIDEO: Warriors beat Raptors 109-104, even NBA Finals at 1-1

Sluggish third quarter too much for Toronto to overcome

Calgary man dies saving girl, 10, at B.C. lake

Jon Palmiere lost his life saving a 10-year-old girl

Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

The Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador/rapper set his trolling sights on injured Golden Star Warriors star Kevin Durant

Amazon vies for a larger share of viewers with ‘channels’ service akin to cable in Canada

Amazon says it’s finalizing plans to make Prime Video Channels available in Canada for the first time

All Canadians have a role to play in ending MMIW ‘genocide,’ report says

The report contains more than 200 recommendations to multiple levels of government

Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two crashes involving the model

Sleeping driver hits bus, motorcycle near Victoria

Traffic down to one lane while crews clear scene

Snooping through your partner’s phone? It might not end as badly as you think: study

More than half of relationships survived the incident, a UBC study suggests

Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring

Most Read