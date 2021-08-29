A temporary memorial for victims of Canada's residential schools is blessed by Indigenous elders in a pipe ceremony in Calgary on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Calgary plans permanent residential school memorial after vandalism

City Hall temporary memorial vandalized in the Alberta city

Plans are underway to create a permanent memorial for victims of Canada’s residential schools to replace a fire-damaged one that includes hundreds of children’s shoes on the steps of Calgary City Hall.

The temporary memorial, which also has stuffed animals and a child’s bicycle, was blessed by Indigenous elders in a pipe ceremony Thursday (Aug. 26).

The city and Calgary’s Indigenous and Metis communities have committed to work toward building a permanent marker to remember the children who died in the schools.

The site has been the target of recent vandalism: ashes can be seen in one area where someone tried to burn a teddy bear and some shoes.

This summer, hundreds of unmarked graves have been discovered at institutions Indigenous children were forced to attend for decades across Canada.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

residential schools

Previous story
O’Toole, Singh denounce aggressive protesters dogging Trudeau campaign
Next story
Ongoing protest over old-growth logging on Vancouver Island marks one year

Just Posted

Sheila Joseph and Desiree Irwin enjoyed a cold drink and conversation at the Rollin Art Centre’s Tea on Terrace. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News)
Tea on the Terrace returns to Rollin Art Centre

Margaret Growcott and her new book, “Bales & Spires.” (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Margaret Growcott has a lifetime passion for writing and music

Kamal Sanghera of San Group of Companies discusses the concept behind the billion-dollar Pacific Mayfair Estates with Port Alberni mayor Sharie Minions on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The company announced plans for the housing development in their new Port Alberni headquarters. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
San Group unveils $1.1-billion housing plan for Port Alberni

Denman Island artist Katerina Meglic will have her artwork on display in Port Alberni starting Sept. 7. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre to re-open Sept. 7 with new exhibit