A police officeer photographs protesters as they gather at the Foothills Hospital to oppose COVID-19 related public health measures in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A police officeer photographs protesters as they gather at the Foothills Hospital to oppose COVID-19 related public health measures in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police chief says officers in no-win situation at weekend protest clash

Some are concerned police have allowed weekly protest to grow by not enforcing the law

Calgary’s police chief says officers were in a no-win situation when anti-vaccine, anti-mask protesters got into a “standoff situation” with residents and other counter-protesters on the weekend.

Mark Neufeld held a news conference today to respond to concerns from the mayor, city councillors and residents that police have allowed the weekly protest to grow by not enforcing the law.

People living in and around the Beltline, an area just south of the city’s downtown, say the protests have been taking place every weekend since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peter Oliver, president of the Beltline Neighbourhoods Association, says the crowds have ballooned since a truckers protest in Ottawa and residents have had enough.

Neufield says officers had the difficult task on Saturday of managing two separate but related protests.

He says the “freedom” protesters refused — for the first time — to follow police directions, which led to the two groups coming together in what was seen as a public safety issue.

Police were seen in videos physically moving some of the residents and counter-protesters using police service bikes.

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C.’s minimum wage to get 45-cent boost
Next story
Port Alberni mother charged with second-degree murder in 2021 death

Just Posted

RCMP stand outside of a home on 18th Avenue near Argyle Street in Port Alberni where a man was shot to death Aug. 29, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni mother charged with second-degree murder in 2021 death

Brandon Sawyer of Team Sawyer gets low to deliver a rock in the ‘A’ event final on March 13, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Valley Curling Club sees return of bonspiels

Caiden Meyer celebrates his Totem Spirit win on March 12, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Totem 66 comes to an end in Port Alberni

A painting of a Great Blue Heron by Patricia M. Mansell titled “Marshland’s Wader.” (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery springs into art