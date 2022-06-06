Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, on April 9, 2020. Calgary police say they are investigating after an 83-year-old women died in an apparent dog attack in the city’s northwest. CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, on April 9, 2020. Calgary police say they are investigating after an 83-year-old women died in an apparent dog attack in the city’s northwest. CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police investigating death of 83-year-old woman after dog attack

Criminal charges or fines could be laid, and the dogs could be put down

Police say they are investigating after an 83-year-old woman died in an apparent dog attack in Calgary.

Officers and paramedics were called Sunday to the Capitol Hill neighbourhood in the city’s northwest, where they found the injured senior.

She was transported to hospital and later died.

Police say in a statement that neighbours tried to help and that the owner of the three dogs was able to remove them from the scene before officers arrived.

They say the city has seized the dogs and the animals will be held during the investigation.

Criminal charges or fines could be laid, and the dogs could be put down.

One of the woman’s neighbours, who did not want to be identified, told CTV that he tried to help.

He said his wife heard a commotion in the alley with several dogs and went to see what was going on. The man then joined his wife and saw two dogs being pulled into a yard.

“A little frustrated that I wasn’t able to get there a minute or two sooner,” the man told CTV. “The comfort I can take is I was there with her, and she wasn’t alone.”

The man said the dog owner also tried to help as they waited for paramedics.

He said the woman was a great neighbour who was often working in her yard.

“She was a slight little old lady, great neighbour, spry, continually out gardening, pruning the hedges,” the man said.

“The best person you could hope to have for a neighbour.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: VIDEO: Kelowna man recounts watching man kill cougar with machete to protect his dog

dog attack

Previous story
Conservation officers euthanize cougar after it attacks Port Alberni man and his dog
Next story
BC Schizophrenia Society hopes to reach thousands touched by serious mental illness

Just Posted

(BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTO)
Conservation officers euthanize cougar after it attacks Port Alberni man and his dog

Paige Maher attempts to take down her opponent during Day 3 of the 2022 Canadian Wrestling Trials. (PHOTO COURTESY WRESTLING CANADA)
Port Alberni wrestling alumni finish strong at national competition

Gary Bender of Bailey Electric installs two painted banners on Argyle Street in the Rotary Arts District. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s Rotary art banner program sets record with most-ever new banners

Family and friends reported James Vezina of Port Alberni missing on May 31, 2022. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
UPDATE: Missing Port Alberni man found safe by search and rescue volunteers