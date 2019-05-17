California kids having slumber party fight off nude intruder

Timothy Jay Picard, 26, charged with committing lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14

Police say two girls having a slumber party fought off a naked man who broke into the home through a window and sexually assaulted them last weekend.

Police Chief Matt Basgall in the Fresno suburb of Clovis said the 10-year-old girl who lives in the home and the friend she invited over woke up to the man touching them inappropriately.

He says they fought him off and he left through the same window he had entered.

Basgall said Thursday that 26-year-old Timothy Jay Picard was arrested Wednesday after investigators interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence.

Basgall says Picard was charged with committing lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14, first-degree burglary and violating probation.

It was not clear whether Picard has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP’s ‘heinous’ treatment of Indigenous teen disclosing abuse ‘a pattern’
Next story
B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

Just Posted

Two new developments approved for Port Alberni

Rental apartments and new retail space proposed

Take the Fresh Steps Unplugged Challenge in Port Alberni

Are you doing your part to limit your child’s screen time?

Drag racers cancel Thunder in the Valley for 2019

AVDRA makes last-minute decision after ACRD denies airport for venue

McLean Mill Historic Site needs further testing

City of Port Alberni to consult with Medical Health Officer over site’s safety

Alberni Valley Transition Towns talks Green New Deal at town hall meeting

Port Alberni one of numerous communities across Canada examining a Green New Deal

One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Paramedics took six people to hospital, including two in critical condition

Behind the pump: Multiple factors causing high gas prices in B.C.

This summer is shaping up to be a long and painful one at the gas pumps

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

99% of B.C. homeowners exempt from speculation and vacancy tax

The B.C. government has received nearly all declaration forms to opt out of the 0.5-per-cent tax

New regulations increase boating distance from killer whales

As of June 1, boats must stay 400 metres away from the southern resident orcas

Okanagan woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

Salmon Arm Innovation Centre rises to challenge of printing prosthetics for farm fowl

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Most Read