Dr. Katharine Smart is shown in an undated handout photo. As Canadian health-care systems buckle under the weight of doctor shortages, the past president of the Canadian Medical Association is calling for a national licensing pathway for doctors — and some provinces are on board.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Medical Association, *MANDATORY CREDIT

Calls grow to streamline licensing for doctors as health-care systems struggle

As Canadian health-care systems buckle under the weight of doctor shortages, the past president of the Canadian Medical Association is calling for a national licensing pathway for doctors — and some provinces are on board.

Dr. Katharine Smart said in a recent interview that the current system in which each province has its own licensing system is confusing and bureaucratically cumbersome, particularly for doctors trained outside of Canada.

She says a national physician licence could provide a single, streamlined process for verifying the credentials of internationally trained doctors.

Smart says doctors trained abroad arrive in the country hoping to practise but are often stymied by the costly licensing process, and they leave for countries where it is easier to get licensed.

Some provinces, including Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, are working to streamline their procedures as they welcome Ukrainian doctors fleeing the war in their country.

Dr. Gus Grant, registrar of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia, says a national licensing system makes sense, and in the meantime the four Atlantic provinces are discussing ways to co-ordinate licensing across the region.

RELATED: B.C. reconsidering signing incentives for new family doctors following push back

RELATED: B.C. family doctors say time-based payment model one way to create less stress, better care

DoctorsHealth

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Queue for queen’s coffin ‘paused’ as wait hits 14 hours
Next story
Kennedy Hill closures resume as lengthy Highway 4 project hits home stretch

Just Posted

Crews install a cantilever along Hwy. 4 in August 2022. (BC Ministry of transportation and infrastructure photo)
Kennedy Hill closures resume as lengthy Highway 4 project hits home stretch

Hugh Grist (left) and Stephen Forrest (right) won silver medals at the District Singles Championships for lawn bowling. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)
Port Alberni lawn bowlers win silver

Tom Wall and his daughter Emma have been riding in the Port Alberni Toy Run together since Emma was five years old. They will take Wall’s Spyder on the 2022 run, Sept. 17. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Longtime volunteer Tom Wall ‘lives and breathes’ Port Alberni Toy Run

The Community Arts Council will be holding a one-day book sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall on Sept. 17, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Community Arts Council to hold one-day book sale fundraiser