Campbell River declares local state of emergency as it investigates landslide

The City of Campbell River declared a state of local emergency to support public safety following a landslide that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The state of local emergency (SOLE) and evacuation order was declared on Jan. 19 as a temporary emergency measure to support public safety and ensure access to properties is available to the city.

A temporary evacuation order has been put in place for 738 Island Highway South, and an evacuation alert for surrounding properties, including 758 Island Highway South. The evacuation order will be reviewed by City staff on January 20, 2023.

“We recognize that a prolonged evacuation is difficult and that residents will be eager to get back into their homes,” says Drew Hadfield, Acting City Manager. “Our top priority is public safety, and while we are working diligently to get people home as soon as possible, we must first ensure that it is safe to do so. By declaring a State of Local Emergency we can make sure the City has the access and abilities it needs to do this necessary work and make sure the area is safe for residents to return.”

The city is working alongside the Strathcona Regional District and the Strathcona Regional District Emergency Support Service program (ESS) to ensure that supports are available to displaced residents. Professionally trained ESS staff and volunteers are on hand to support the basic needs of the people who have been displaced and those who could be as a result of the evacuation alert. A reception centre will be available in the Dogwood Room at the Strathcona Gardens on January 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents of the evacuated building can contact ESS with any questions or support needed via email at campbellriveress@gmail.com or by calling 250-203-1972.

Security personnel hired by the city will continue to monitor the site during the SOLE activation. When activated, a SOLE is in place for seven days, unless deactivated by the city. The city will continue to provide updates to the public as investigations continue and will alert the public of a SOLE deactivation or extension.

