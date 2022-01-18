Campbell River fire crews rescue worker trapped in loading chute on cargo ship

Campbell River Fire crews prepare for a technical high angle rescue on a cargo ship on Jan. 17. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Department A collapsed loading chute trapped a worker, who sustained minor injuries. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Department The MV Thebe is docked near the Tyee Spit. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Department

The Campbell River Fire Department’s high angle rescue crew responded to a call on a container ship docked near the city on Monday.

At 8:22 a.m. on Jan. 17, the crew was dispatched for a technical high angle rescue on board MV Thebe, a bulk carrier that was docked at the Nyrstar loading dock at the Tyee Spit in Campbell River.

Aboard the 153 metre cargo ship was a loading chute that had collapsed, trapping one person 30 feet down inside the hold of the ship, chief Thomas Doherty told the Mirror.

“We were able to make contact with the individual who was able to traverse down the collapsed portion to a platform,” Doherty said. “Once we completed lockout procedures for the loading chute, our team was able to reach the individual from within the ships hold and rescue him from the platform he was on.”

The person was brought safely to shore by the crew, where he was taken by ambulance to hospital with minor injuries.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

