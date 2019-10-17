Two suspects in a Campbell River homicide investigation were arrested in Vancouver on Oct. 16.

Campbell River homicide suspects arrested in Vancouver

Two men remain in custody, but have not been charged

  • Oct. 17, 2019 6:35 p.m.
  • News

Two men are in police custody following the initial stages of an investigation into a Campbell River homicide.

The men are suspects believed to be involved in the Oct. 16 incident, according to a Campbell River RCMP press release.

They were located in the Lower Mainland and were arrested around 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 in Vancouver with the assistance of the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

“During the arrest, there was a violent struggle, which resulted in one of the suspects being injured,” said the press release. “No VPD officers were injured during the arrests.”

The suspects have been arrested, but no charges have been laid.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, Campbell River RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the Vermont Drive area of south Campbell River. When officers arrived, they found a deceased male outside a residence.

RCMP believe the homicide was targeted and said there is an “extremely” low risk to public safety.

RCMP are not releasing the names of the accused or the deceased.

