Campbell River RCMP attended a parking lot fight at the Dogwood 7-Eleven in the early hours of April 26, 2020. (Black Press Media files)

Campbell River RCMP attend overnight 7-Eleven parking lot fight

Thirteen people were fighting in the parking lot when police arrived

The Campbell River RCMP are decrying a Saturday night scene they came across in the wee hours.

Police were called to a fight already in progress at the Dogwood Street 7-Eleven at 2:10 a.m. on April 26.

When they arrived, 13 people were “fully involved in a physical altercation,” said Const. Maury Tyre.

“The cause of the altercation is under investigation,” he said. “But what was really clear, was that if people had been following social distancing protocols, the event simply wouldn’t have happened.”

Tyre said there were two separate groups: one of adults, and one of youth that had been “partying” in different places, but ended up in the parking lot at the same time and “somehow a fight started.”

The Mounties have three issues with the fight.

The first, said Tyre, is that people ignored physical distancing protocols so they could party together.

The second issue, was the underage drinking.

“Many of the individuals involved were underage and there was clearly alcohol involved,” he said.

The third issue, Maury said, was that the altercation took place after 2 a.m.

“Typically people don’t need to be out after 2 a.m. and usually nothing positive occurs after 2 a.m.,” said Tyre.

Tyre said the only upside was the both of the groups appeared to have designated drivers.

But one of the cars had people riding in it from four different households.

“I recognize it’s difficult and a little lonely during COVID[-19] times,” said Tyre, “but going out to hang with your besties or drinking buddies is totally contrary to what we as a community are being asked to do. Especially when people travel together in confined spaces.”

The RCMP are asking for the community’s cooperation in following BC Public Health protocols, including physical distancing.

“Guardians are needed to guide youths in their homes through these difficult times,” said Tyre. “Adults who should know better, please just stay home.”

