Campbell River RCMP drug sting leads to 10 arrests

Another 10 people will likely also face charges

Operation E-Parody has led to local RCMP requesting charges for 20 people alledgedly involved with drug trafficking in Campbell River. File photo

An “extensive” two-month operation by Campbell River RCMP has resulted in drug charges for 10 people so far.

Operation E-Parody was conducted in November and December 2019 by the Campbell River Street Crimes Unit, according to a Jan. 9 RCMP news release. The operation was investigating drug trafficking in the Campbell River area.

Ten people have been charged so far for trafficking in a controlled substance and/or possession for the purpose of trafficking and charges have been recommended for another 10 people, police say.

“Through the collaborative effort of a number of units within the RCMP detachment, E-Parody was a huge success,” said Insp. Jeff Preston in the release. “E-Parody is our latest in a continued effort to significantly alter drug trafficking operations that are operating in Campbell River and our local Indigenous communities.”

Campbell River RCMP say, as of Jan. 9, federal prosecutors have approved these charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

Jasondeep Johal of Surrey (Trafficking Cocaine and the Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking Cocaine and Fentanyl).

Jesse Tweet of Campbell River (multiple counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance).

Joseph Russell of Campbell River (multiple counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance).

Tanya Newell of Campbell River (Trafficking in a Controlled Substance and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking).

Preston Jaramillo of Campbell River (multiple counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance).

Mickey Balla of Campbell River (Trafficking in a Controlled Substance).

Sandra Robinson/Burridge of Campbell River (Trafficking of a Controlled Substance).

Rae-Anne Gillespie of Campbell River (Trafficking of a Controlled Substance and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking ),

Laurence Drake of Campbell River (Trafficking of a Controlled Substance and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking).

Barbara Norris of Campbell River (Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking).

The drugs seized during the investigation included fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin, morphine, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Through testing, RCMP found that the dosages of fentanyl seized had levels of the drug that were “well beyond lethal,” the release said.

Const. Maury Tyre said that the investigation showed that drugs are not being contaminated with fentanyl in town, rather, “People are knowingly requesting and distributing fentanyl.”

“What is very concerning is the appearance of carfentanil in tested drug samples,” he added.

“Carfentanil is approximately 100 times more potent than fentanyl and is used for animals the size of elephants,” the RCMP release said. “It is not safe for any kind of human consumption.”

The RCMP are requesting anyone with information about drug trafficking operations call them at 250-286-6221.

