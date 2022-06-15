Campbell River victim of fatal incident fondly remembered by friend

‘We are all heartbroken over this great loss,’ said close pal

After a man was killed and the suspect in his death was fatally shot by police on Monday, June 13 at a Campbell River government dock, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) and RCMP investigators are trying to piece together what happened.

The friends of Ryan Langlois are also struggling to understand how their pal got involved in such a situation.

Langois was killed in the early hours of June 13, and the man suspected in his death was shot dead in an altercation with officers. The suspect’s name has yet to be released.

“It really makes no sense,” said Cori Coutts ,who knew the victim for about 10 years.

“He was a gem.”

Langlois lived on his boat, Minyachta, in Campbell River, after selling his home to get an ocean harvesting business off the ground.

Shoreside Seafood sold geoducks, sea urchins and seaweed. Coutts said the business was promising and that he loved what he did.

“Ryan was a rock solid friend who would never hurt anyone,” she said. “He would give you the shirt off his back.”

She recalls getting regular check-up calls from him.

“As least once a month. He was the glue to our friendship for sure.”

She described him as always smiling, and super funny.

“He was loved by everyone he met, and had contagious energy,” Coutts said.

READ MORE: IIO BC investigating police shooting in Campbell River

READ MORE: IIO head talks about investigation into fatal police shooting in Campbell River

Langlois also lived in Nanaimo and Edmonton before coming to Campbell River.

He had a 16-year-old son with whom he shared custody, and a nine-year-old daughter he had just recently met.

The son was learning to dive under the tutelage of his father, and Coutts said Langlois had been so excited to meet his daughter.

More information on the incident has been slow to be divulged by the RCMP and the police watchdog agency, IIO.

RCMP, the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team, and crisis negotiators responded to a report of a homicide with potential hostages at the dock at Discovery Harbour shortly before 2 a.m. on June 13.

Officers made contact with the suspect, confirmed there were no longer any hostages, and attempts were made to negotiate with the man, who was reported to be in possession of a weapon.

While interacting with him, shots were fired and the suspect was pronounced dead, RCMP said.

IIO was on the scene by the early afternoon of June 13, and were conducting their investigation with the police.

IIO Chief Civilian Director Ron MacDonald said, “There will obviously will be crossover of information. Both agencies are quite cautious not to interfere with a matter that is primarily the other jurisdiction’s investigation.”

An RCMP spokesperson said it is waiting for IIO to finish their initial investigation before releasing any more information to the public.



