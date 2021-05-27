A pair of Beavers from the First Port Alberni Beavers, Cubs and Scouts enjoyed the Canada Day parade on July 1, 2018. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Canada Day parade in Port Alberni cancelled for 2021

Parade committee ‘uncertain’ if large events will be permitted by July 1

British Columbia’s restart plan came too late to save the annual Canada Day parade and celebration in Port Alberni.

Canada Day events in Port Alberni have been cancelled for a second straight year, the parade committee announced on May 26.

“We delayed making a final decision as long as possible, but our need to make a decision about proceeding with the events reached a critical point a couple weeks ago,” said Angie Blake, chair of the parade committee with the Port Alberni Folkfest Multicultural Society.

Even with the province’s four-step plan for getting back to normal, as COVID-19 vaccinations rise and cases and hospitalizations drop, Blake said it’s “very uncertain” whether this type of large public gathering would be permitted in time for Canada Day.

“No one is more disappointed than the volunteers who worked on preparations again this year in hopes the pandemic restrictions would be behind us by July 1,” said Blake. “But we look forward to a special celebration in 2022.”

