Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

Canada agrees with Iran’s new pledge to send the black boxes from a downed Ukraine Airlines jetliner directly to France instead of Ukraine, and wants it to happen as soon as possible, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said Friday.

Garneau expressed dismay this week at a council meeting of the International Civil Aviation Organization that more than three months have passed since Iran told the council it would give the flight-data and cockpit voice recorders to Ukraine within 14 days.

The agreement was that if Ukrainian officials could not get at the data on the damaged devices they would then be sent to France, whose Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety is considered one of the best crash-investigation agencies in the world.

Farhad Parvaresh, Iran’s representative on the ICAO, said in an interview he told the council meeting Wednesday that Iran didn’t fulfil that pledge because COVID-19 suddenly shut down most of the world’s air routes and made travel difficult for all the parties that need to be there for the analysis.

He told The Canadian Press that Iran has now reached out to the French agency and asked it to accept the equipment directly, as soon as all the other countries affected by the crash can travel to France. That includes Canada, which under the agreed-upon rules governing international civilian plane crashes, can be a witness to the investigation because it had citizens aboard.

“When Iran receives the positive reply that technically it’s possible to have everybody there, I think Iran will take it out, to be read out,” Parvaresh said.

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan.

“We think it is perfectly acceptable, in fact it is a good idea to send those black boxes to France,” Garneau said.

“We know that the BEA, which is an agency in France like our Transportation Safety Board, has the capability and the expertise to analyze these boxes and we are strongly encouraging Iran to move those boxes to Paris as quickly as possible.”

Parvaresh did not explain why Iran is now sending the recorders directly to France, except to say that was the information he was given from his government, and that Iran’s accident-investigation board has an agreement with the BEA to help with plane-crash probes.

Flight PS752 was shot down by the Iranian military shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s airport on Jan. 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board, including more than 50 Canadians. Iran initially denied having any involvement in the crash, but after photos and videos were posted to social media, and under intense international pressure, Iran admitted on Jan. 11 that its military had shot the plane down in the middle of military tensions with the United States.

The Iranian government said it was the result of an air-defence battery’s mistaking the civilian jet for a hostile intruder.

More than 130 passengers on board the plane were travelling to Canada via Kyiv, many of them students and university professors returning to Canada after visiting family in Iran over the December break.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Flight 752 crash in Iran

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Alert Bay pharmacist’s daughter invents automated device to prevent overdose deaths
Next story
B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data

Just Posted

Port Alberni city council approves temporary expansion of sidewalk patios

Permits will help businesses with physical distancing rules

Island region one of three granted small-scale slaughter licensing status

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District farmers can now apply for abattoir licence

Shooting victim Chantel Moore remembered as ‘the sweetest soul’

Funeral held for young Vancouver Island Indigenous woman shot by police in northern N.B.

PROGRESS 2020: A vision for Port Alberni’s regional airport

As interest builds from aviation companies, ACRD focuses on what it wants at the airport

PROGRESS 2020: San Group’s Sangheras bank on technology in Port Alberni sawmill operations

Company focuses on state-of-the-art machinery for its expanding operations

B.C. reports 16 COVID-19 cases, total active down to 187

New guidance for restaurants as they add capacity

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data

Health care data from the pandemic has largely not included race

Cross-Canada group calls for reopening of travel, tourism

B.C.’s summer restart still faces COVID-19 obstacles

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

VIDEO: Alert Bay pharmacist’s daughter invents automated device to prevent overdose deaths

The project was a finalist in the Youth Innovation Showcase

Most Read