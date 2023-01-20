Former astronaut and MP Marc Garneau, right, looks on as Astronaut David Saint-Jacques speaks during a government of Canada announcement supporting commercial space launches, at the Canadian Space Agency in Longueuil, Que., Friday, January 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Former astronaut and MP Marc Garneau, right, looks on as Astronaut David Saint-Jacques speaks during a government of Canada announcement supporting commercial space launches, at the Canadian Space Agency in Longueuil, Que., Friday, January 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Canada hopes to position itself as future leader in commercial space launches

Feds announce regulatory requirements, safety standards and licensing conditions are coming

Canada is hoping to capitalize on its vast geography and space expertise to position itself as the next global player in commercial space launches.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced today that the federal government will develop the regulatory requirements, safety standards and licensing conditions necessary to authorize commercial satellite space launches from Canada within the next three years.

He told reporters at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters in Longueuil, Que., that the country is also ready to approve launches in the interim period on a case-by-case basis, and he invited private companies to come forward with projects.

Montreal-area MP and former astronaut Marc Garneau said Canada has a number of geographic advantages when it comes to satellite launch locations, including a vast, sparsely populated territory and a wide range of possibilities for high-inclination orbits.

He said that while Canada has previously launched suborbital rockets — which go up into space and fall back down — it has not yet launched an orbital space flight.

Alghabra says a number of companies have expressed interest in launching from Canada, including Maritime Launch, which is planning to build the country’s first spaceport in northeastern Nova Scotia.

RELATED: ‘Opportunities to invest’: Experts say space business needs boost in Canada

Space

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sign denying status cards as ‘suitable’ ID at Port Hardy liquor store sparks uproar
Next story
B.C. scientist studying use of magnetic brain stimulation to treat substance abuse

Just Posted

Cin City Donuts is the newest addition to the food truck pod a Clutesi Haven. (TERESA BIRD PHOTO)
BIZ BEAT: New Year means new businesses in Port Alberni

Tyson Pauze of the Oceanside Generals attempts to block a shot from Carson Steel of the Port Alberni Bombers during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 18. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers shut out by Generals

Dr. Evelyn Voyageur speaks to NIC nursing students taking part in a field school. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
New initiative at North Island College brings Indigenous focus beyond the classroom

Vancouver Island Regional Library is hosting a Scratch coding contest for young women to promote science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education. The contest runs until March 31. (News Bulletin file)
EDITORIAL: Libraries change with the times to remain relevant