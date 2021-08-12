Prime Minister Justin Trudeau puts on a mask as he listens to Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam speak via video conference during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, Friday, March 12, 2021. Tam says the country is now in the midst of a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau puts on a mask as he listens to Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam speak via video conference during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, Friday, March 12, 2021. Tam says the country is now in the midst of a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada in 4th wave, top doc says days ahead of expected election call

Tam says vast majority of new COVID-19 cases in Canada are among unvaccinated population.

Canada’s chief public health officer says the country is now in the midst of a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Theresa Tam’s assessment follows a troubling surge in new cases over the past two weeks that is being driven by the Delta variant.

It also comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to ask Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament as soon as this weekend.

That would trigger an election campaign, sending federal politicians onto the hustings amid the possibility of new lockdowns.

Tam declined to say whether she would advise against a federal election during a new wave of COVID-19 cases.

But she did say that she expects anyone who is campaigning to follow local public health rules.

Tam says the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases in Canada are among unvaccinated parts of the population.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Almost no protection’: B.C. teachers concerned about returning to school as Delta ramps up

Coronavirusfederal election

Previous story
Port Alberni’s vet shortage means clinics going unstaffed by veterinarians some days
Next story
Duke Point Tsawwassen ferry 2 1/2 hours late due to staffing issue

Just Posted

The Somass Mill has been a fixture on Port Alberni’s waterfront since 1935. Work at the sawmill has been stalled since February 2017, and on July 27 owner Western Forest Products said it will close the mill ‘indefinitely’. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
City of Port Alberni buys Somass Sawmill lands for $5.3 million

The 72-metre cable repair ship IT Integrity docks at Port Alberni Terminals’ Berth 2 on Aug. 5, 2021, waiting for an assignment. The ship arrived in Port Alberni from Halifax in early July. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
New fibre-optic cable being laid in waters off Port Alberni could be for Google

Smoky skies make for a red sunrise over Esquimalt Lagoon on Thursday (Aug. 12) morning. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
Fire smoke to blanket Vancouver Island amid heat wave

One of Coulson Aviation’s aerial firefighting CH-47D Chinook helicopters hovers over the runway at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. The Chinook has been on Vancouver Island for about a week after spending time in Washington State, according to its flight history. (PHOTO COURTESY BILL MCLEOD)
B.C.-based Coulson Aviation hits milestones with firefighting in U.S.