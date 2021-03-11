Canada marks national day of observance to commemorate those who died of COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is marking the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic by remembering the more than 20,000 people who have died from the illness.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Trudeau also praised the health-care workers, military personnel and others who have stepped up over the last year to help Canadians through the pandemic.
The prime minister describes the past 12 months as “a tough year, a heartbreaking year, but it is a year we have faced together.”
The Canadian Press
