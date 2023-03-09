Doug Ettinger, president and CEO of Canada Post, speaks at a press conference announcing that Nanaimo’s Canada Post depot is the first in the country to boast an all-electric corporate delivery fleet. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Canada Post announces its first all-electric delivery fleet is in Nanaimo

Crown corporation making announcement today at East Wellington Road depot

Nanaimo’s Canada Post depot is the first in the country to have an all-electric corporate delivery fleet.

The Crown corporation held a press conference Thursday, March 9, at the East Wellington Road depot, announcing that the depot will utilize 14 fully electric cargo vans for collection and delivery. Canada Post is calling Nanaimo a “test location” for the all-electric “last-mile” delivery.

“As part of Canada Post’s plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the company has committed to electrifying half of its national fleet of approximately 14,000 vehicles by 2030 and the entire fleet by 2040,” noted the release from Canada Post.

More to come.

Canada PostElectric vehicles

