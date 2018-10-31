Canada Post on strike in Port Alberni

No mail service on Oct. 31 as rotating one-day strikes hits four Island communities

Don’t expect any mail in Port Alberni today.

Canadian Union of Postal Workers’ (CUPW) rotating strikes are affecting 400 postal workers and Canada Post outlets in Port Alberni, Courtenay, Campbell River and Nanaimo on Vancouver Island. Workers at the four locals walked off the job at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Postal workers are also participating in rotating one-day strikes in Prince Edward Island, Quebec and Ontario.

This means mail and parcels will not be delivered or picked up in the impacted areas. Canada Post continues to operate across the rest of Canada.

CUPW national president Mike Palecek said the workers continue to strike because Canada Post is not addressing health and safety issues “that have left postal workers the most injured group of workers in the federal sector.”

Postal workers also continue to fight for better wages.

“We will stay on the picket line as well as the bargaining table until we reach fair agreements for all our workers,” Palecek said in a statement.

CUPW members are still without agreements for the Urban Postal Operations and Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers bargaining unit after nearly a year of negotiations.

Canada Post said in a press release that “we remain committed to arriving at a negotiated settlement with CUPW, while making every effort to minimize the impact of any disruption on the customers we serve.”

