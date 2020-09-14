Smoke from U.S. wildfires blankets parts of Surrey on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Black Press Media files)

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

If you’re waiting for a letter or package, you might have to wait an extra day as Canada Post announced it would be suspending deliveries due to wildfire smoke Monday (Sept. 14).

Smoke from wildfires in Washington State, Oregon and California have blanketed the Pacific Northwest and cause extremely poor air quality in parts of B.C.

Air quality from 150 to 200 is considered unhealthy, while 200 to 300 is considered very unhealthy. The Vancouver International Airport had a rating of 175 as of midday Monday, with Victoria at 169, Kelowna at 269 and Castlegar at 319. A rating of above 300 is considered hazardous.

Currently, delivery is suspended in the following areas:

  • Metro Vancouver area
  • Fraser Valley (Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge and Mission)
  • South Vancouver Island (Duncan, Sidney and Victoria)
  • North Vancouver Island (Campbell River and Powell River)
  • West Vancouver Island (Courtenay, Nanaimo and Port Alberni)
  • Okanagan Valley and Similkameen regions (Kelowna and Penticton)
  • Kootenay regions (Cranbrook, Castlegar, Nelson and Trail)
  • Thompson, Nicola and Fraser regions (Vernon and Kamloops)

