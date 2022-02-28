The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is lit up with the colours of Ukraine’s national flag in a show of support following Russia’s invasion, in Ottawa, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is lit up with the colours of Ukraine’s national flag in a show of support following Russia’s invasion, in Ottawa, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada tells UN Russia lied to world before Ukraine invasion

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly called on Moscow to respect the rights of protesting Russians

Canada’s foreign minister told a United Nations panel in Europe on Monday that Russia lied to the world in the run-up to its invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly also called on Moscow to respect the rights of Russian people who have taken to the streets to protest their government’s decision to invade Ukraine.

“Russia is the only one to blame for this crisis. It chose to resort to lies and violence and fabricate all the pieces of a crisis to try and undermine the rule of law and violate the rights of people,” Joly said.

“Worse, they’re trying to justify their war by spreading a false rhetoric and attempting to manipulate the principles of human rights to support their illegal and illegitimate violence.”

She delivered the denunciation of President Vladimir Putin today at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Joly condemned the arrests of Russian citizens who have protested the war in demonstrations across their country.

“We call on Russia to respect the human rights not only of Ukrainians, but also of its own citizens, who by thousands have taken the streets in protest of this unjust war.”

Joly was in Geneva as Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for talks earlier in the day in an attempt to defuse the biggest land conflict on the continent since the Second World War.

Outmatched Ukrainian forces were holding off the onslaught of a land, air and sea attack by Russia as Putin raised the stakes further by placing his country’s nuclear forces on alert.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday an immediate ban on all Canadian financial institutions from conducting transactions with the Russian Central Bank.

In addition to that prohibition, Canada is imposing an asset freeze and a dealings prohibition on Russian sovereign wealth funds.

“Canada and its allies continue to take concerted action to ensure that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be a strategic failure. This has never been done before at this scale – today we are taking a historic step by directly censuring Russia’s central bank,” Freeland said in a written statement.

— Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press

RussiaUkraine

Previous story
House explodes in Nanaimo, injuring 6
Next story
Ukraine, Russia envoys talk under shadow of nuclear threat

Just Posted

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Waste collection service not coming to Alberni Valley’s rural areas

Maria Marciano and Steve Deschamps running along Highway 14, on one of the legs of the Wounded Warrior one-day event, from Sooke to Sidney on Feb. 6, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Pair of Port Alberni first responders run with Wounded Warriors Feb. 27-March 6

In this photo, circa 1984, people stand on various levels of the clock tower at Harbour Quay. The man at the right front is Rob Duncan, whose father—Fred Duncan—made a contribution through his estate for construction of the tower. As of February 2022, the tower is being renovated and transformed into a “story tower” with Tseshaht First Nation artwork. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN17802 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Port Alberni’s clock tower at Harbour Quay

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung peers around Campbell River Storm forward Carter De Boer during the Friday, Feb. 25 VIJHL North Division semi final playoff game two at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. The Bombers won the game 4-3 in overtime. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Port Alberni Bombers’ overtime winner in game 2 ties VIJHL playoff series against Campbell River Storm