A Canadian passport is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. As of March 1, measures will come into effect to simplify the process for Iranians visiting, studying or working in Canada to extend their stay and switch between temporary streams. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada to introduce open work permit for Iranians, simplify process to stay

Federal government will waive processing fees for Iranians wishing to stay

The federal government is rolling out special temporary measures to make it easier for Iranians in Canada to stay.

As of March 1, measures will come into effect for one year to simplify the process for Iranians who are visiting, studying in or working in Canada to extend their stay and switch between temporary streams.

For Iranians already in Canada, an open work permit pathway will be introduced as well.

The federal government will waive processing fees for Iranians wishing to stay. It will also waive fees for passports, permanent resident travel documents and citizen certificates for Canadian citizens and permanent residents in Iran who wish to come back.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson made the announcement in North Vancouver Thursday was part of the federal government’s ongoing effort to support Iranians following unrest.

“Considering the gross and systemic human rights violations ongoing in Iran, some Iranians who are temporarily in Canada are rightly concerned about returning home at this time,” Wilkinson said.

Protests erupted in Iran in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police, leading to a brutal crackdown by the Iranian government.

In a press release, the government said information about applying for the new measures will be available on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website on March 1.

—Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

