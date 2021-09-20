From top left: Justin Trudeau (Liberal), Jagmeet Singh (NDP), Erin O'Toole (Conservative). From bottom left: Yves-Francois Blanchet (Bloc Quebecois), Maxime Bernier (PPC), Annamie Paul (Green). (Canadian Press photos)

CANADA VOTES: Polls now open in country’s 2021 federal snap election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2021 snap election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens., Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

Polls are open in British Columbia from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. PST.

Where you can vote:

To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address. Alternatively, Canadians can look at your voter registration card. Voters can only visit their specified polling location.

Polling stations in the Alberni Valley are located at the Alberni Athletic Hall (3727 Roger St.), Echo Centre (4255 Wallace St.), Beaver Creek Firehall (6038 Beaver Creek Rd.), Cherry Creek Community Hall (3720 Moore Rd.) and Harold Bishop (Sproat Lake) Firehall (7667 Pacific Rim Hwy.). Remember to check your voter registration card to determine which is your polling station.

Elections Canada has warned that due to staffing shortages from the pandemic, some voters may experience a wait to cast their ballot.

Masks are mandatory in polling locations, but proof of vaccine is not required.

Who is running in Courtenay-Alberni ?

  • Barb Biley, Marxist-Leninist Party
  • Robert Eppich, People’s Party of Canada (PPC)
  • Susan Farlinger, Liberal Party
  • Gord Johns, NDP Party
  • Susanne Lawson, Green Party
  • Mary Lee, Conservative Party

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here

Canada Election 2021

Liberal push to make election a referendum on pandemic only partly successful
B.C. health authority issues alarm over nurse shortage in Fort St. John

