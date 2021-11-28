FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

Canada’s first 2 cases of Omicron COVID variant detected in Ontario

Both cases are linked to travel

Ontario officials said they’ve detected the first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The cases were reported in two individuals who had recently travelled to Canada from Nigeria. The two individuals are in isolation.

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa and Canada has banned travellers from entering the country if they have travelled from the southern region of the African continent – including South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Namibia – in the past 14 days.

The Canadian cases were identified through whole genome sequencing.

“Early data suggest that the Omicron variant may be more transmissible but evidence is limited at this time,” the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement Sunday. “There is ongoing international data gathering to determine the impact of this variant on severity of illness and on vaccine effectiveness.”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Upcoming 3rd atmospheric river could be worst since 1st B.C storm 2 weeks ago: Farnworth

Just Posted

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Bylaw enforcement is about to get tougher in the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

Flooding on Martindale Road in Parksville. There is a flood watch in effect for most of Vancouver Island, with the B.C. River Forecast Centre warning of “potential for flood flows” on the Englishman River and elsewhere. (Black Press file photo)
Streamflow advisory upgraded to flood watch for most of Vancouver Island

One of the flooded farms in Sumas Prairie from an aerial tour with provincial officials, Nov. 23, 2021. Some farms are recovering but more heavy rain is expected. (B.C. government photo)
B.C., Ottawa to match flood relief donations to Canadian Red Cross

This photo, circa 1914, looks west down Angus Street in Port Alberni. Two men stand in the centre of the dirt road with houses, the inlet and Arbutus Ridge in the background. The man on the right is identified as Mr. Johnstone. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN12531 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Angus Street in Port Alberni