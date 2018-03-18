Canadian comic Mike MacDonald dies at 63

Canadian comedian Mike MacDonald died at the age of 63 on Saturday.

The comic, who appeared on shows like Late Night with David Letterman and Just for Laughs, had been diagnosed with hepatitis C in 2011.

He received a kidney transplant the following year.

The cause of death is unknown.

Hundreds of tributes to the Ottawa-born comic poured out across social media:

So sad to hear about Mike MacDonald. I had the pleasure of performing with Canadian comedy legend a couple times. Once at a @justforlaughs gala and recently when I performed in Ottawa(his hometown). On both occasions he was pure class and funny as hell. RIP https://t.co/SopbUQEugo — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) March 18, 2018

Mike MacDonald has passed away. I can't wrap my head around it. Part of me wants to yell IT'S NOT TRUE!!! The rest of me is numb. Spent so many nights (late80s/early90s) into the morning, playing cards & laughing ourselves sick. And fighting. Then laughing more.

Goddammit. — Brent Butt (@BrentButt) March 17, 2018

We are so saddened to hear of the passing of comedy legend Mike MacDonald. He was a dear friend and influence on comics new and old will not be forgotten. Much love to his family and friends. Thanks for the laughs Mike, you will be missed greatly. pic.twitter.com/9uT8iqXsE3 — Yuk Yuk's (@yukyuks) March 18, 2018

I remember watching Mike MacDonald on Just for Laughs and how hard he made my mom laugh talking about his cat and a can opener. Every Canadian comedian watched him growing up. He was a sweet man with an amazing wit. I’m heart broken. You will be missed RIP Mike 💔 pic.twitter.com/CjXBe9AXWa — Kathleen _ McGee (@Kathleen_McGee) March 18, 2018

More to come.