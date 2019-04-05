The sun sets over Lake George near Uganda’s Queen Elizabeth National Park in western Uganda, near Myeya, Wednesday, April 5, 2000. An elderly Canadian couple came face-to-face with armed gunmen while on safari in Uganda this week, but managed to escape unharmed. Global Affairs Canada confirms two Canadian citizens were present during an ambush of tourists in the country on Tuesday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Brennan Linsley

Canadian couple safe after witnessing kidnapping of American tourist in Uganda

Ugandan security forces are searching for a U.S. citizen and a local driver

An elderly Canadian couple came face-to-face with armed gunmen while on safari in Uganda this week, but managed to escape unharmed.

Global Affairs Canada confirms two Canadian citizens were present during an ambush of tourists in the country on Tuesday.

Spokesman Richard Walker says the couple are safe and have been provided with consular services.

Ugandan security forces are searching for a U.S. citizen and a local driver who were abducted in Queen Elizabeth National Park, and authorities say the kidnappers have demanded a $500,000 ransom.

Police say the kidnapped American is a 35-year-old woman.

Abductions in Uganda’s protected areas are rare. Queen Elizabeth National Park, in southwest Uganda along the porous border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, is a popular safari destination.

READ MORE: Missing Canadian Edith Blais was kidnapped, taken to Mali, human rights watchdog says

— with files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Boeing extends sympathies to victims, outlines fixes for Max 8
Next story
Vancouver Island parents hope service dog helps stop autistic child’s self-harming

Just Posted

Port Alberni students bring original play to Capitol Theatre

Gen Z opens to the public on Friday, April 5

Alberni Valley not forgotten by film industry: INFilm

Commissioner for INFilm visited Port Alberni city council chambers last month

RCMP bust reported drug lab in Errington

‘These types of situations are very hazardous for first responders’

Soapbox Derby returns to Lower Argyle in Port Alberni

Little Lightning will take place July 20

Alberni Golf Course men’s club opens with beautiful weather, great golf

Next week will be an open day with prizes for the best gross and best net

Boeing extends sympathies to victims, outlines fixes for Max 8

A report pointed to the plane’s anti-stall system as a factor in the fatal Ethiopian crash

Slaying dragons: getting inside the minds of climate change skeptics

Environmental psychologist explains Dragons of Inaction

B.C. schools must provide free tampons, pads to students by end of year

The province isued a ministerial order, along with $300,000 in funding

The 13 survivors: Healing slow to come for some after Humboldt crash

Ahead of April 6, the one-year anniversary since the tragic Humboldt bus crash, we look at those who survived

Dramatic rescue renews pleas to bring lifeguards back to B.C. beach popular for surfers

2012 Parks Canada budget cuts led to dropping of 40-year-old surf guard program

Vancouver Island parents hope service dog helps stop autistic child’s self-harming

Nanaimo couple raising money for daughter through Assistance Service Dogs B.C.

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

New attorney general says he will resist pressure on SNC-Lavalin case

David Lametti is now in the public eye over the scandal that’s rocked Trudeau’s government

Canada posts job-market decline in March that follows big gains to start 2019

The March decline followed monthly increases of 66,800 net new jobs in January and 55,900 in February

Most Read