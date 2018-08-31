Lethbridge Hurricanes player Ryan Vandervlis (left) is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cindy Adachi, Lethbridge Hurricanes

Canadian hockey player leaving hospital two months after campfire explosion

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis, burned in campfire incident, tweets he will be released from hospital.

An Alberta player with the Western Hockey League who was seriously burned while hanging out at a backyard firepit has tweeted he will be released from a Calgary hospital today.

Ryan Vandervlis of the Lethbridge Hurricanes says in a post on Twitter that he will be discharged from Foothills Medical Centre this afternoon.

Vandervlis was with a group of young men in June who had gathered around a firepit as part of a pre-wedding celebration when a substance was placed in the fire, resulting in burns to half his body.

Two others were also burned but have since been released from hospital.

Vandervlis writes in his post that he still has a “long road ahead.”

He says the love and support that he and his family received has been “overwhelming and humbling.”

Related: Canadian hockey player burned by campfire out of coma

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season
Next story
B.C. government sets goals as kids head back to school in September

Just Posted

Port Alberni Portal Players raise new theatre curtains

Capitol Theatre’s new curtains a result of fundraising initiative

Tali Campbell steps down as director of business operations for Bulldogs

Alberni Valley Bulldogs hired Campbell in August 2017

Salmon fishing was good for Legion Br. 293’s annual derby

Approximately 100 entered the derby

DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni hosts a paint out

Paint Out starts at Sproat Lake Provincial Park

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs split preseason games against Caps

5-3 win followed by a 6-1 loss

VIDEO: Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

Poacher may have killed elk on Vancouver Island

Death of bull elk ‘very suspect,’ says provincial conservation officer

Manitoba politician taking heat over Tweet about former teacher’s ‘hotness’

Steven Fletcher, an Independent member of the legislature, posted about his former grade 7 teacher

Deal reached on broken rail line to Churchill in Manitoba

The community on Hudson Bay has been isolated since spring flooding in 2017

Four charged in shooting of Manitoba RCMP officer

An 18-year-old First Nations man is facing two counts of attempted murder

Despite Trump deadline, NAFTA talks to resume next week

Any deal with Canada would be “totally on our terms,” said US president

Vancouver Island woman pinned by deer Friday morning

With video: RCMP wrestle with tangled deer

Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts

The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline

VIDEO: Humpbacks breach so close man can smell whale

B.C. man could have reached out and touched ‘playful’ whales

Most Read