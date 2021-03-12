(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

Canadian households added record mortgage debt in late 2020: StatsCan

Canadians owed $1.75 for every dollar of household disposable income

Canadian households piled up a record amount of mortgage debt for the second quarter in a row amid low interest rates and high housing prices, Statistics Canada said Friday.

Hot real estate markets in many regions helped propel house prices higher, pushing demand for mortgage loans to $34.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 — beating the previous high of $28.7 billion set in the third quarter, the agency said.

The growth in the value of real estate also pushed the net worth of homeowners higher, Statistics Canada said.

Residential real estate increased 3.3 per cent in value, the second consecutive quarter of strong growth, as investment in both new and existing homes remained robust, the agency said in its release.

National net worth overall increased to $357,955 from $343,172 on a per-capita basis, and by the end of the 2020, net worth had increased by more than a trillion dollars since the end of 2019, StatCan said.

Meanwhile, debt servicing and debt-to-income ratios saw an uptick in the fourth quarter but remained below pre-pandemic levels.

The household debt service ratio — measured as total obligated payments of principal and interest on credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income — increased to 13.58 per cent from 13.18 per cent, Statistics Canada said in its release.

Still, the ratio was 9.8 per cent lower than its peak in the third quarter of 2019, the release said.

Household debt as a proportion of income rose to 175 per cent from 170.8 per cent, as debt grew slightly while household disposable income edged down, the agency said.

In other words, Canadians owed $1.75 for every dollar of household disposable income, up from $1.71 in the third quarter but still below the $1.81 Statistics Canada recorded at the end of 2019.

Canadians continued on a strong savings streak, marking the third consecutive quarter of double-digit savings rates, Statistics Canada said.

“The Canadian economy continued to recover, albeit at a slower pace, as households and businesses persisted in adjusting to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said.

“Canadians further reduced their reliance on government support measures as employee compensation regained additional lost ground.”

Yet even while government transfers and subsidies continued to wind down, declining for a second consecutive quarter, they still bolstered household savings and helped keep the savings rate high, the release said.

The increase in financial wealth helped Canadian stock markets recoup their losses from the market panic earlier in 2020, as Canadians looked for places to keep their excess savings, the agency said.

Meanwhile, the federal government continued to replace short-term borrowing with longer-term securities, issuing a record amount of bonds in the quarter, Statistics Canada said.

Canada’s overall national net worth, the sum of national wealth and Canada’s net foreign asset position, increased $602.9 billion from the previous quarter to $13,776.7 billion in the fourth quarter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island photographer to be featured in Canadian Geographic
Next story
Closing some U.S.-Canada land border crossings could help control COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

The North Island College campus in Port Alberni is located on Roger Street. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
North Island College prepares for return of in-person classes

Some programs will continue in an online format

Homeless man lying on the bench. File photo
Port Alberni’s homeless count will take place April 7

Vancouver Island city has also been selected for a pilot extended count

A passenger bus involved in an accident along a logging road Friday night is carried from the crash scene by a tow-truck near Bamfield, B.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coroner says lack of seatbelts a factor in fatal Bamfield Road UVic bus crash

2019 rollover killed 18-year-old students John Geerdes and Emma Machado during field trip

While music concerts and nightclubs have reopened, Klassen said she instead prefers to go fishing. (Submitted)
A year of COVID-19: British Columbians describe pandemic life outside Canada

For the pandemic anniversary, Black Press Media spoke to residents living around the world

Terry Ellwood and John Robbins have been at Alberni Golf Club getting ready for the Men’s Club 2021 opening on March 28. (PHOTO COURTESY GERRY FAGAN)
Men’s, ladies’ clubs plan tentatives starts at Alberni Golf Club

COVID-19 protocols will see changes to this year’s formats

Do you know why the princess sleeps for 100 years in the Sleeping Beauty fairy tale? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Pillow talk

In recognition of World Sleep Day on March 12, try our quiz on sleep and dreams

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Henry says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe despite reports of blood clots

‘It is something that is not unexpected when a new product, a new vaccine, is used in large numbers of people’

Mohammad Shafi of Parksville has retired after 70 years in the shoe business. (Facebook photo)
Retiring B.C. shoe store owner donates his entire inventory to Salvation Army

Shafi, 91, retires after more than 70 years in the business

Jarrett Lindal snapped this photo of a young female cougar on a trip with his friend on the northwest corner of Vancouver Island. Photo by Jarrett Lindal
Vancouver Island photographer to be featured in Canadian Geographic

Jarrett Lindal is the second Comox Valley photographer to have a photo in the magazine recently

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. has no parental leave policy for elected councillors, so town makes its own

No provisions under B.C. Community Charter to allow new parents time off without disqualification

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Alina Durham, mother of Shaelene Bell, reads a message to her daughter from her Chilliwack home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘Stay strong… I will never give up looking for you,’ says B.C. mom to missing daughter

Alina Durham reads message to daughter, 23-year-old Shaelene Bell, in hopes she will hear it

At provincial headquarters in Surrey, a puppy meet-and-greet for news media Thursday (March 11) was part of the RCMP’s 2021 Name the Puppy contest. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
VIDEO: Meet the RCMP’s latest puppy recruits

Kids aged 4 to 14 have a chance to name dogs in a future litter

New COVID-19 cases for Feb. 28-March 6, by local health area. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Nanaimo area leads Vancouver Island in new COVID-19 cases last week

Greater Nanaimo once again hot spot for new cases, though with fewer new cases than a month ago

Most Read