Dignitaries and invited guests attend a memorial service for Sen. John McCain at Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. McCain died Aug. 25, from brain cancer at age 81. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Canadian officials attend John McCain’s funeral in Washington

Dignitaries include national defence minister, parliamentary secretary for U.S.-Canada relations

National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan was among the Canadian officials attending John McCain’s funeral in Washington, D.C., on Saturday

A government official confirmed that the parliamentary secretary for U.S.-Canada relations, Andrew Leslie, and MP John McKay are also at the funeral.

McCain, who died on Aug. 25 at age 81, was a decorated veteran who was held for more than five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

READ MORE: John McCain, U.S. war hero and presidential candidate, dies at 81

Following McCain’s death, Sajjan tweeted that he considered the senator to be a hero who served his country with dignity and honour.

Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush are speaking about the senator at Washington National Cathedral, the last event as part of McCain’s five-day, cross-country funeral procession.

President Donald Trump planned to remain in Washington this weekend, but was not invited to the funeral.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Poacher may have killed elk on Vancouver Island
Next story
Make phys. ed. a priority to avoid ‘embarrassing’ gym classes: experts

Just Posted

Wildfires led to increased air traffic at Alberni Valley Regional Airport in August

AVRA is not collecting payment from commercial flights yet

Wrap up your summer on one of Vancouver Island’s best beaches

Big read: Fourteen picture-perfect places to catch a few rays this long weekend

Port Alberni Portal Players raise new theatre curtains

Capitol Theatre’s new curtains a result of fundraising initiative

Tali Campbell steps down as director of business operations for Bulldogs

Alberni Valley Bulldogs hired Campbell in August 2017

Salmon fishing was good for Legion Br. 293’s annual derby

Approximately 100 entered the derby

VIDEO: Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

Whitecaps hang on to rattle Earthquakes 2-1

Vancouver beats San Jose, extends MLS unbeaten streak to 6

Blue Jays GM feels Donaldson trade was ‘best decision’ for team’s future

2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson was traded to the Cleveland Indians for a player to be named later

Cases of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in B.C. community

Public health officials are investigating the source of the bacteria in Surrey

VIDEO: Cougars at play in Vancouver Island backyard

A Vancouver Island resident had a surprise when she looked out her… Continue reading

Crews hold wildfire near Okanagan Falls

A Fire west of the town closed the highway last night

Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

Congress must approve any rewrite of the deal, and could refuse to endorse one that excludes Canada

Wolves kill dog on Tofino beach

“It looks like [the dog] wandered out onto the beach and was attacked by the wolves and killed.”

Repeat offender gets 18-month sentence for child porn possession in Nanaimo

Graham James Lackey, 51, sentenced at provincial court in Nanaimo Aug. 30

Most Read