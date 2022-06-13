Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing press conference following the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing press conference following the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again tests positive for COVID-19

Trudeau says he is isolating and feeling OK

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

Trudeau says on Twitter today that he will be isolating and that he feels OK.

He says that is because he has been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Trudeau is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, including with a booster dose, to protect themselves, others and the health-care system.

The prime minister recently returned to Canada from Los Angeles, where he attended the Summit of the Americas with other leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

Trudeau also tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of January after one of his children tested positive.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Take-home fentanyl tests could increase safer drug consumption in B.C.: study

Just Posted

Workers repair a water main break in Cherry Creek on March 8, 2022. The water system is 60 years old. (WES KOVACS/ Special to the AV News)
Watermain break in Cherry Creek prompts late-night alert

Angel Forrest will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on June 16. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) Angel Forrest will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on June 16. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Award-winning blues vocalist takes the stage at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Grace Martin, left, Sophie VanBergen and Sejal Golemba hold flags in preparation for a Pride Week parade at École Alberni Elementary on Monday, May 30, 2022. Sixteen classes of students paraded around the front field for two laps, with Port Alberni-based drag queen Miss Frida as Grand Marshal. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
École Alberni Elementary celebrates Pride Week with parade

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung makes a blocker save during a game against the Campbell River Storm at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Bombers goaltender Callum Tung moves up to Alberni Valley Bulldogs