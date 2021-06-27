South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team look for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South on Saturday, June 26, 2021 that partially collapsed early Thursday morning in the Surfside area of Miami. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team look for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South on Saturday, June 26, 2021 that partially collapsed early Thursday morning in the Surfside area of Miami. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Canadians possibly caught in Florida condo collapse from two families: Global Affairs

More than 150 people are unaccounted for and at least five are dead

The federal government says the four Canadians who may be affected by the deadly building collapse near Miami are from two different families.

Global Affairs Canada says they are in contact with the families after the seaside condominium tower collapsed Thursday.

More than 150 people are unaccounted for and at least five are dead after the 12-storey Champlain Towers South collapsed in Surfside, just north of Miami.

The federal government has offered few other details about the Canadians, including whether they are still missing.

First responders are continuing their efforts to find survivors today.

Three years ago an engineering firm said the building needed major repairs to fix damaged concrete in columns, beams and walls.

READ MORE: Canadian citizens ‘may be affected’ by Florida condo collapse, says Global Affairs

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Florida

Previous story
1 way to deal with invasive snails in B.C. is… to eat them?
Next story
Fire in stairwell forces evacuation of residential hotel in Port Alberni

Just Posted

Fire crews respond to reports of a fire at the Beaufort Hotel on Angus Street and Fourth Avenue on Sunday, June 27, 2021. A small fire in a stairwell caused evacuation of the building. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Fire in stairwell forces evacuation of residential hotel in Port Alberni

Marjorie Jarret (left) and Rosemarie Buchanan are board members with Abbeyfield. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: How Port Alberni seniors have been coping with COVID-19

Kids cool down from the heat at the water park at Roger Creek Park. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Cooling stations, spray parks open during Port Alberni heat wave

Water restrictions. (File photo)
Water restrictions coming to Port Alberni