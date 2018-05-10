Singer Mark Donnelly – well-known for his anthem-singing – belts out O Canada during South Surrey-White Rock Sotball Association’s 2017 opening-day ceremonies at Sunnyside Park. Donnelly announced this week he is seeking the nomination of the Conservative Party of Canada in South Surrey-White Rock for the 2019 federal election. (File photo)

Canucks anthem singer announces bid for Conservative nomination

Well-known for singing O’Canada, Mark Donnelly announces quest for South Surrey-White Rock candidacy

A White Rock tenor well-known for his renditions of O’Canada at Canucks games and sundry other events is getting political.

Mark Donnelly announced via Facebook Wednesday evening that he is seeking the nomination of the Conservative Party of Canada for the South Surrey-White Rock riding for the 2019 federal election.

“I believe our federal government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is running Canada off a cliff,” Donnelly elaborates on his ‘Nominate Mark Donnelly’ webpage.

According to his tweet, an event is planned for 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Ethical Addiction Apparel (1558 128 St.).

“I might even sing a song or two,” Donnelly adds.

Others who have announced bids for the nomination so far include Kerry-Lynne Findlay – the former Conservative cabinet minister who ran for the South Surrey-White Rock seat in December’s federal byelection – and former Prince George mayor Shari Green, who is now a Semiahmoo Peninsula resident.

Previous story
Enormous blaze torches golf cart storage facility on Vancouver Island
Next story
UPDATED: Sex assault charge dismissed for former political candidate known for crazy video

Just Posted

Alberni bowlers head to Special Olympic nationals in PEI

Alley Oops will compete in Canadian finals for five-pin bowling

Two painters featured at Rollin Art Centre

Community Arts Council’s giant book fundraiser takes place this weekend

Upsets and near-upsets in week three of Alberni spring league

Dave Ralla produces a 22 point beatdown of previously unbeaten Twisted Willow

Hamilton cards gross 72 in Alberni Golf Club action

Twin Travel and Cruises Scramble takes place Sunday

High-calibre rugby coming to Port Alberni

Black Sheep to host Tsunami vs. Tide in senior men’s competition

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

Enormous blaze torches golf cart storage facility on Vancouver Island

Several concerns for firefighters upon arrival with the conditions, severity of fire

Burnaby asks Supreme Court of Canada to rule in Kinder Morgan case

Mayor Derek Corrigan said municipal bylaws should apply to federal projects

B.C. cities crack top 15 ‘marriage hotspots’

Single? A handful of cities across B.C. are home to the ‘most pro-marriage singles in Canada’

Canucks anthem singer announces bid for Conservative nomination

Well-known for singing O’Canada, Mark Donnelly announces quest for South Surrey-White Rock candidacy

Three new attempted murder charges for man accused in Toronto van attack

The man accused of killing 10 people and injuring 16 others in the van attack in Toronto last month appeared in court today

Trudeau regrets Trump decision to pull out of Iran nuclear agreement

“We know that standing firmly in support of the JPCOA with our NATO allies and others is extremely important,” Trudeau said.

Trump gives freed Americans flag-waving, wee-hours welcome

President Donald Trump met with three freed Americans detained in North Korea for over a year

Scientist wants risks of kids’ cancer drugs tested across the country

Scientist wants genetic test across Canada to gauge risks of kids’ cancer drugs

Most Read