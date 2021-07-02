Car crashes into Christian bookstore in Nanaimo

A motorist crashed her station wagon into the front of a Christian bookstore this morning.
Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash at Christian Book and Music Nanaimo on Princess Royal Avenue a little after 9:30 a.m.
The driver was being checked over by B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene but crews said she appeared uninjured. No store staff were hurt in the incident.
The customer got the book she had been there to get.
