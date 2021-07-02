A driver crashed a station wagon into the front of Christian Book and Music Nanaimo on Princess Royal Avenue on Friday, July 2. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A driver crashed a station wagon into the front of Christian Book and Music Nanaimo on Princess Royal Avenue on Friday, July 2. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Car crashes into Christian bookstore in Nanaimo

Neither driver nor store staff were injured in incident Friday, July 2

A motorist crashed her station wagon into the front of a Christian bookstore this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash at Christian Book and Music Nanaimo on Princess Royal Avenue a little after 9:30 a.m.

The driver was being checked over by B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene but crews said she appeared uninjured. No store staff were hurt in the incident.

The customer got the book she had been there to get.

READ ALSO: Vehicle smashes all the way into business on Nanaimo’s Bowen Road

READ ALSO: Vehicle crashes all the way inside store in downtown Nanaimo


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crash

Previous story
Green Lake Provincial Park set to close today due to Cariboo wildfires
Next story
UPDATE: Sparks Lake wildfire grows to 31,000 hectares

Just Posted

Some of the RVs parked at Hollies Executive Golf Course on the Alberni Highway. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Too many RVs puts executive golf course in Port Alberni in hot water

Crofton mill was the scene of a Wednesday night fire. (File photo by Don Bodger)
5 Crofton mill workers treated for smoke inhalation after Wednesday night fire

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

Victoria Quay is located on the Somass River in Port Alberni. Also the unceded territory of the Tseshaht and Hupacasath First Nations. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Tseshaht, Hupacasath First Nations plan gathering July 1 at Victoria Quay