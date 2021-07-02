Car crashes into Christian bookstore in Nanaimo

Neither driver nor store staff were injured in incident Friday, July 2

A driver crashed a station wagon into the front of Christian Book and Music Nanaimo on Princess Royal Avenue on Friday, July 2. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A motorist crashed her station wagon into the front of a Christian bookstore this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash at Christian Book and Music Nanaimo on Princess Royal Avenue a little after 9:30 a.m.

The driver was being checked over by B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene but crews said she appeared uninjured. No store staff were hurt in the incident.

The customer got the book she had been there to get.

READ ALSO: Vehicle smashes all the way into business on Nanaimo’s Bowen Road

READ ALSO: Vehicle crashes all the way inside store in downtown Nanaimo



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crash